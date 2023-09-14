Luke Fickell Shares Passionate Message After Humiliating Loss

Videos by OutKick

Luke Fickell is doing his best to move past Wisconsin’s humiliating loss to Washington State.

The Badgers dropped a tough game on the road to the Cougars in Pullman 31-22, and Wisconsin simply didn’t look impressive at all.

Outside of a solid third quarter, the team was incredibly underwhelming. It was frustrating and disappointing for fans.

Now, Fickell is doing what he can to turn the page and move on.

Washington State beat Wisconsin 31-22. (Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports)

Luke Fickell gives heartfelt speech after Washington State loss.

Instead of making excuses or coddling his players, Fickell made it clear what happened can’t be fixed and it’s time to focus on the future. Specifically, it’s time to figure out ways to grow.

“Every year, every team has things. It’s just because it’s our first year together. It’s not because of that. It’s every year. Each team has things they have to do and overcome, okay, to make them who they are. And who you are at the start of the year is not who you are at the end of the year. It’s the process in between that makes us who we are. So, if we dwell upon what happened last week, we won’t find ways to continue to grow. If we don’t recognize some things we need to do as individuals, as units and as a team, we won’t grow until something else happens and something else happens. Don’t let that happen,” Fickell passionately told the team.

You can watch his full speech below. It’s the definition of football gold.

Who you are at the start of the year is not who you are at the end of the year…



It’s the process in between that makes us who we are.#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/uEwyPvhSWO — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) September 13, 2023

Fickell needs to get the Wisconsin Badgers rolling.

This video is a great example of why people in Wisconsin have so much faith and trust in Luke Fickell. Fans never would have seen something like this out of Paul Chryst. That’s just a fact.

The Badgers are 1-1 when they should be 2-0, the loss can’t be changed and it’s now time to figure out where the team goes from here.

The guys on the roster can either sit around and sulk about losing a game they should have won, or they can get to work. It’s that simple.

Wisconsin Badgers coach Luke Fickell makes passionate speech after losing to Washington State. (Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports)

Clearly, Luke Fickell has no patience or tolerance for the first option. Time to turn things around starting with a win against Georgia Southern. All that matters is what’s in front of the team right now. One game at a time.