Luke Fickell’s Wisconsin Contract Is Massive

Luke Fickell is being paid a king’s ransom to coach the Wisconsin Badgers.

Wisconsin stunned the college football world when it announced Fickell as the new head coach of the program Sunday.

Following an introductory press conference, Fickell’s contract details are out, and he got himself a bag of money.

Fickell’s deal is for seven years with an average salary of $7.9 million, according to Pete Thamel. That means Fickell’s deal is worth a total of $55.3 million. That number puts Fickell just outside of the top 10 highest paid college football coaches in America.

Sources: Luke Fickell’s contract with Wisconsin is seven-year deal at an average of nearly $7.9 million per year. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 28, 2022

It’s hard to put into words how stunning this contract is for Luke Fickell and the Badgers. Wisconsin is notorious for not shelling out a ton of money for coaches.

Former head coach Paul Chryst was earning roughly $5.25 million in 2022 before being fired. Fickell’s average annual salary is a 50.48% bump over what Chryst was earning.

The contract sends one clear message. The days of Wisconsin not paying huge money for coaches is over. Luke Fickell being in Madison is a sign a new era is underway, and that era comes with a massive price tag.

Wisconsin fans can also thank the huge new media deal for all the cash we’re burning through. It’s truly something to watch unfold.

This situation would have been unthinkable just a year ago. Now, the Badgers are giving Luke Fickell more than $50 million. What an absolutely insane time to be a Wisconsin fan.

“There is change in all of our lives. Growth is what’s optional. We have to choose to grow.” pic.twitter.com/opPhg2dAQH — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 28, 2022

Now, it’s time for Fickell to get to work. He’s getting paid a huge chunk of change, and fans expect immediate results. Let’s get after it and start chipping away at everything that needs to be done for next season.