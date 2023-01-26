Wisconsin football coach Luke Fickell thinks the separation between teams is determined by effort and attitude.

The Badgers are in the process of overhauling the program, and Fickell taking over is a sign the old ways are officially dead.

Now, he’s tasked with restoring the Badgers to glory, and in his mind, it all starts with his players’ effort and attitude.

Luke Fickell is building his own culture in Madison.

“It’s going to be about effort and the attitude. When we put a culture up on the wall here, the very first thing we’ll put up is effort and attitude. It’s something that every single one of us chooses. It doesn’t take ability … Everything is about the freaking effort at what you do,” Fickell said with gusto to members of the Badgers.

The new coach of the Wisconsin Badgers only cranked things up from there.

Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell talks about attitude and effort. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

“The next step is going to be the attitude. That’s something you control as well, and I think it’s a difference maker to what we’re doing. Everybody is starting their winter workouts, whether they started them two weeks ago, started this past week or started them this week. Everyone does this sh*t, right? Everybody, but the results aren’t all the same. Everybody works hard, but the results aren’t the same because I believe it’s a hell of a lot about the attitude you do it with,” Fickell further added as he fired up the team.

𝙀𝙁𝙁𝙊𝙍𝙏 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝘼𝙏𝙏𝙄𝙏𝙐𝘿𝙀 ✍️ pic.twitter.com/4ev672b7HQ — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) January 25, 2023

Fickell is, of course, 100% correct.

It’s impossible to disagree with a single word Fickell said there. There was no fat on that bone. Every part of it was needed.

One of the reasons Nick Saban has built a powerhouse is because he’s incredibly demanding of his players. They buy in and the results are obvious.

Luke Fickell is focused on effort and attitude in Madison. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Fickell did the same at Cincy and took the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff as the first ever G5 team to make an appearance.

Now, he’s taking that same energy, passion and spirit and drilling it into the guys in Madison. As a fan of the Badgers (as you all know), this is what supporters of the program want to see. Paul Chryst’s culture wasn’t bad by any stretch, but the time has come for clamping down and rebuilding.

Clearly, Fickell is the man for the job.

Wisconsin had four 4* QBs in the modern history of the program before Luke Fickell arrived in Madison.



He's already gained commitments from four 4* QBs in just a few weeks.



Welcome to the new era of Wisconsin Badgers football. https://t.co/WODU4gWi7C pic.twitter.com/Rpt4fZHbea — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 11, 2023

It’s going to be a very exciting 2023 to see how this all translates on the field. Expectations are sky high in Madison, and the Badgers wouldn’t have it any other way.