Luke Fickell Shares Blunt Comments After Humiliating Loss, Puts On Masterclass In Taking Responsibility

Luke Fickell doesn’t have one second for excuses after Washington State upset Wisconsin over the weekend.

Fickell and the Badgers marched into Pullman as a -5.5 favorite against the Cougars, but the game didn’t go their way. Wisconsin lost 31-22 and was down 24-6 at one point.

The Badgers were able to close the gap and should have tied the game up on what was a clear and obvious safety call that was blown.

Luke Fickell reacts to terrible loss to Washington State.

Following the loss, Fickell didn’t make excuses or accept the idea the team needs time to develop under his changes as a first year head coach in Madison.

He told the media the Badgers “have enough talent to win and we can play well enough to win.” That’s about as direct as it gets.

While some coaches and fan bases allow a grace period for a new coach, Luke Fickell isn’t interested in hearing it.

Fickell doesn’t have excuses after horrible loss to Washington State.

Losses are going to happen. It’s simply part of sports. Nobody can win forever. Just ask Nick Saban. The man has seven national titles and still loses games every now and then.

Nobody stays perfect forever and upsets happen. When a team loses, everyone involved has to take responsibility.

The Badgers played awful in the first half. There’s no other way to put it. The team found itself in a hole it couldn’t dig itself out of, and Luke Fickell being a first year head coach had nothing to do with it. It’s an easy crutch to use, but Luke Fickell didn’t do it for a second.

Luke Fickell didn’t make excuses after Wisconsin lost to Washington State. (Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports)

He told the media the Badgers have enough talent to win right now, and he’s absolutely correct. The team is loaded with talent. Losing to a team like Washington State – a solid team in 2023 – shouldn’t happen. Luke Fickell knows it, the players know it and the fans know. Props to him for not engaging in pity or sharing excuses. Wisconsin is better than what fans saw Saturday, and it’s time to get back to it.