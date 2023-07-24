Woman Performs Possibly The Worst Beer Shotgun In Recorded History At Luke Combs Concert

Videos by OutKick

Some people just aren’t built for the spotlight, and a woman learned that firsthand at a Luke Combs concert.

Luke Combs is one of the most popular men in all of country music, and his fans are pretty rowdy. They definitely like to crush beers and have a good time.

We don’t hate it. It’s the kind of spirit we love to see.

Luke Combs is an incredibly popular country singer. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Woman fails beer shotgun attempt at a Luke Combs concert.

However, you better have the goods if you want your moment in the spotlight. Don’t ask to be on the field if you can’t play.

Unfortunately, a young woman was handed a beer to shotgun during a Combs concert as the artist also did one with several people, and it was……an epic disaster.

There’s a real chance not a single drop of Miller Lite actually hit this woman’s tongue. Buckle up and watch what has to be the worst beer shotgun in recorded history.

Epic fail from this woman.

I’ve seen some bad beer shotguns over the years. Hell, I’ve probably had a few myself that I wish I could have back.

Very few things in life go exactly according to plan. Whether it’s business, relationships, sports or anything else you can think of, you have to prepare for the chance things go wrong.

Well, things didn’t just go wrong here. It was a complete and total disaster. This poor lady just poured the beer out.

Woman epically fails shotgunning a beer during a Luke Combs concert. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

She cracked the can open and then proceeded to waste 12 ounces of (hopefully very cold) liquid gold. The beer was out of the can before she knew what hit her.

It appeared she then tried to pull back once she realized the disaster she was in. Too little too late. Nothing could be done to save her.

Woman goes viral for failing to shotgun a beer at a Luke Combs concert. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Again, not everyone is built for the spotlight. Most people never have to learn that lesson, and they definitely don’t learn it publicly. That’s not the case here. Pour one out for her. She needs all the support she can get.