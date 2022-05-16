Luka Leads Landslide, And Suns Now Faced With Some Hard Questions

The Phoenix Suns were expected to clean up this series and they proceeded to be annihilated in Game 7 by Luka Doncic and the Mavericks 123-90. A total no-show by Devin Booker and Chris Paul as well, who went a combined seven for 22. Good for 21 points.

What an embarrassment.

Luka Doncic tonight: 35 Points

10 Rebounds

4 Assists

63% FG

30 Minutes MASTERFUL PERFORMANCE. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9YvoSTnDUm — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 16, 2022

Luka Doncic, however, was a total dynamo tonight pouring in 35 points while high percentage from everywhere on the floor. Double-teams? Didn’t matter as he passed right out of those as if he knew the Suns’ defensive playbook by hand. Luka scored over any defender, including Defensive Player Of The Year candidate Mikal Bridges, without breaking a sweat. As you can see in the graphic above…Luka had himself some fun sending home the no. 1 seed Phoenix Suns. Apparently trash talking Luka doesn’t work as some anticipated it would.

What’s next for Chris Paul?

Chris Paul was a dud not only tonight but for the past four games in this series. CP3 just turned 37 and it somehow aged the future Hall of Famer like a pirate. No ability to drive past defenders as we’re accustomed to seeing, inexplicable turnovers, and an overall lack of energy. Age-wise this makes sense to see — we just figured Paul had one last run in those legs for a chance at his first NBA title. Now what?

What’s next for Devin Booker, Chris Paul and the rest of this Phoenix Suns team? What about DeAndre Ayton, who didn’t receive his max extension from owner Robert Sarver earlier this year? So many questions await an answer and all the blame, at least right now, should shower the players. Not much to say to harp on about the coaching staff with widely respected head coach Monty Williams at the helm.

And we can’t forget Mavericks’ complimentary pieces like Spencer Dinwiddie and Jalen Brunson, who dropped a combined 54 points tonight. Coming into this winner-take-all game 7, NBA analysts were beginning to question Luka’s ability to make his teammates better. How about this performance tonight? He cemented himself as a superstar.

Luka Dončić (35), Spencer Dinwiddie (30) and Jalen Brunson (24) combined for 89 points in the Mavericks’ Game 7 win tonight. Phoenix combined for 90 as a team. pic.twitter.com/fwUTYdGMT6 — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) May 16, 2022

Those three tallied 89 points overall while the Suns scored just 90 as a TEAM. Hard to believe these results after the long season no one watched. Maybe the regular season doesn’t matter after all?

Next up: Mavericks at Warriors at 9 ET, Wednesday night.