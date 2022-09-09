Luka Doncic In A Legal Battle With His Mom Over Control Of His Trademark

Luka Doncic‘s toughest opponent might be his own mother. The Dallas Mavericks star is currently in a legal battle with her over control of his trademark.

Earlier this week, Doncic filed a petition with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The petition seeks to cancel the registration of the trademark “LUKA DONCIC 7.” That trademark is owned by his mother, Mirjam Poterbin.

Poterbin has been in control of the trademark since Doncic’s rookie year. The then 19-year-old gave his consent for her to register his full name as a trademark.

According to his lawyers, the Mavericks star has made numerous unsuccessful attempts to negotiate a transfer of control of the trademark.

DALLAS, TX – JUNE 22: Draft Pick Luka Doncic and his mother pose for a photo at the Post NBA Draft press conference on June 22, 2018 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)

There’s big money in brand deals

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Doncic provided written notice that he wished to revoke his consent in July 2021. Doncic released a statement after the filing to Stein.

“I have a lot to look forward to as I continue to grow as a player and a person and it’s important to me to control my own brand and focus on giving back to my communities,” the Mavs star said.

As a result of the legal battle for control of his trademark, Doncic is no longer affiliated with any of the companies that own the LD77 brand. In September 2021, he revealed a new logo as part of an Air Jordan sneaker launch.

There were some signs early on

The filing of the petition is the first step in many of the legal process to gain control of the “LUKA DONCIC 7” trademark. This trademark has prevented Doncic from being able to file a trademark for “LUKA DONCIC.”

The recent filing has all taken place as Doncic has been leading Slovenia to the top seed in Group B of the FIBA EuroBasket 2022. That includes a 47-point performance on Wednesday. That was good enough for the second most in the history of the European championships.

It’s a tough situation to be in a legal battle with a family member, especially a parent. In this case I think there were some signs early on. Back on Doncic’s draft night, his mom stole a lot of his spotlight.

That by itself isn’t a huge deal. Enjoying that attention, which she seemed to do, is a little more of an indicator. It just goes to show you really can’t trust anyone.