FAKE TOUGH GUYS ALERT: Luka Doncic And Devin Booker Go Face-To-Face

Videos by OutKick

Devin Booker and Luka Doncic got into a comical exchange Sunday.

Late in the 130-126 win for the Phoenix Suns, the Mavericks star and Booker went face-to-face with just 3.5 seconds remaining in the game.

The duo exchanged words while so close their noses were almost touching before ultimately being separated.

Devin Booker and Luka Doncic are classic fake tough guys.

This is a great example of how guys in the NBA aren’t the dudes they think they are. As we’ve seen with Ja Morant, guys in the NBA really want people to think they’re hard.

Why? Nobody seems to know. It’s not a hard sport in terms of the personalities in it. The NBA is full of wannabe Instagram influencers and guys who can’t work full-time due to “load management.”

Yet, they want people to believe they’re all about that life. It’s comically stupid.

Luka Doncic goes face-to-face with Devin Booker. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/DiamondDogzzz/status/1632480351770624000)

There was zero chance Booker or Luka Doncic was going to do anything other than talk here. They can talk tough all they want, but that’s the reality of the situation.

This isn’t the NHL or the UFC. Guys who talk trash in those organizations will actually back it up in brutal fashion. The NBA? Not so much. Not at all.

At least to Luka Doncic’s credit, he was laughing at one point. Booker was treating this situation like he might actually get froggy and jump. Give me a break. Nobody is buying it. Not a single person.

NBA stars Luka Doncic and Devin Booker get face-to-face. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/DiamondDogzzz/status/1632480351770624000)

The NBA continues to be the softest league imaginable, and going face-to-face doesn’t change that at all.