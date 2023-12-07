Luka Doncic Apologizes For Bad Word By Using Another Bad Word Following First-Half Triple Double

Videos by OutKick

Luka Doncic had himself quite a night against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday by recording a triple-double in the first half of his Dallas Mavericks’ 147-97 win. He managed to put on a show after the game too.

Speaking on the postgame show after the Mavs’ win, Doncic explained that prior to tip off he told his teammates “you know, we just can’t f**k around.” Half a second later when he realized he had just cursed on television, he apologized in rather unique fashion by using another curse word: s**t.

“I said before the game, you know, we just can’t fuck around, and, uh….ah shit…” – Luka Doncic 😂 pic.twitter.com/icGGfSa16m — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 7, 2023

Luka Doncic is more than likely going to be hearing from the league after his multiple slip-ups, but hey, a guy who records a triple-double in two quarters of play can do whatever they please after the fact, at least in my opinion.

The Slovenian superstar put up 29 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in the first half for what was his 60th career triple-double in his 349th career regular season game. Not too bad.

Doncic only picked up 11 points and one more assist during the second half after playing just 32 minutes in the blowout victory.

After his big-time night, Doncic now sits second in the NBA in scoring this season averaging 31.8 points per game. Joel Embiid, who scored 50 points on Wednesday night, leads the league in scoring averaging 33.1 points a night.

All in all, six different players are averaging 30 points a game this season.