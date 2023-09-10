Luis Rubiales Set To Resign As Spanish Soccer Federation President

Videos by OutKick

Luis Rubiales, president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, is set to resign after forcing a kiss on a Spanish women’s player following a championship win at the Women’s World Cup in August.

Speaking with Piers Morgan, Rubiales announced his intention to resign after weeks of contention and calls asking for him to step down. The player, Jennifer Hermoso, stated that Rubiales forcefully kissed her as he congratulated the Spanish team for their win over England on August 20.

Rubiales faces sexual assault allegations, compounding FIFA’s indefinite suspension of the soccer executive.

BREAKING: Luis Rubiales has sensationally resigned as President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation following the scandal over him kissing Spain’s Jenni Hermoso at the Women’s World Cup Final. He revealed the news in a world exclusive interview for ⁦@PiersUncensored⁩ pic.twitter.com/Kl2uQTOzqv — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 10, 2023

“Many people believe you should resign as president. What are you going to do?” Morgan asked Rubiales. .

“About my resignation, I’m going to do…I cannot continue my work,” Rubiales responded.

More than 50 women’s soccer players vowed to not play under Rubiales’ authority following the forced kiss.

Previous calls to resign were ignored by Rubiales, who called the allegations of sexual assault fake feminist outrage.

Luis Rubiales Resigns After Weeks Of Resistance

Rubiales told Piers that after consulting with his family he decided that resigning was the best course of action.

“My father, my daughters, I spoke with them. It’s not — they know — it’s not a question about me,” Rubiales added. “And some friends, very close to me, they say to me, ‘Luis, now you have to focus on your dignity and to continue your life. Because if not, probably, you are going to damage people you love and the sport you love.'”

Now, the team can go back to focusing on their historic Women’s World Cup win.

