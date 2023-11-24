LSU Women’s Basketball Team Without Angel Reese Evacuates Gym At Cayman Islands Classic Because Of Fire Alarm

Videos by OutKick

What’s next for the LSU women’s basketball team?

How about a fire drill?

LSU Tigers’ Game Against Niagara Delayed

Just as No. 7 LSU and Niagara were about to tip off at 1:30 p.m. eastern Friday in the Cayman Islands Classic in George Town at the John Gray High School gymnasium, the fire alarm went off.

Both teams and virtually everyone in attendance left the gym and waited outside, said LSU women’s basketball play-by-play announcer Patrick Wright on the LSU Radio Network. The game started 45 minutes later, and LSU won easily, 99-65.

Angel Reese Not With The Tigers

Wright had just confirmed that LSU All-American star forward Angel Reese was not with the team for the third straight game. LSU coach Kim Mulkey suspended Reese last week for an “attitude adjustment,” OutKick sources said.

Did the Name, Image & Likeness-rich Reese pay for her own flight to the Cayman Islands, wear a disguise, and set the fire alarm? No. Just kidding.

“Everyone’s safe,” Wright said as the teams returned to the court and began warming up. The game tipped off at 2:15 p.m.

LSU (6-1) is scheduled to play Virginia (4-1) on Saturday in a 5 p.m. game at the John Gray gym. Virginia beat Tulane (3-2) in the first game Friday morning at John Gray, 81-59.