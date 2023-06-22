Videos by OutKick

LSU and Wake Forest will battle it out one final time at the College World Series on Thursday night. The winner will advance to play Florida in the finals, a best-of-three series that will begin on Saturday. The loser will have its season come to an end.

To get to that point, the Tigers had to beat the Demon Deacons on Wednesday. And they did. Handily.

LSU defeated the nation’s No. 1 team after Wake Forest junior Camden Minacci made a very bold statement after they beat the Bayou Bengals on Monday. He said that it was “pretty much impossible” to beat the Deacs. His comments did not age well.

Wake Forest is feeling themselves right now pic.twitter.com/6AGkI5zvK6 — zach ragan (@zachtnt) June 20, 2023

In addition, after beating LSU earlier in the week, Wake Forest celebrated in ~ unique ~ fashion. One of the players violently thrusted in the face of another as their teammates cheered them on.

Everybody saw the leaked locker room Snapchat video. Even the Tigers.

After dominating the must-win game on Wednesday, junior Christian Little mocked the Demon Deacons during the handshake line with some violent thrusting of his own. Fifth-year graduate student Gavin Dugas had a good laugh at Little’s antics but had to reel him back in.

The mockery did not stop there.

One of the traditions at the College World Series is the beach ball. Hundreds of beach balls are bounced throughout the stands over the course of the week.

Balls often make their way onto the field. The grounds crew at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha will run out onto the field, grab them, and pop them. They are instructed to do so.

Players will typically toss them back into the crowd. One of Wake’s outfielders did not do so on Monday. He popped the ball.

As a result, (presumably well-lubricated) LSU fans made sure to shower him with beach balls on Wednesday.

Love the fans out in left field for trolling the wake forest center fielder 🤩 https://t.co/aM3Y6CwUib pic.twitter.com/lP4I4HnWrh — Nat (@natrose_15) June 22, 2023

There was not any bad blood between the Deacs and the Tigers before. There is now.

Wake Forest and LSU have become fast rivals during the 2023 College World Series and it will culminate with a winner-take-all game on Thursday night. If the former comes out on top, perhaps it will choose not to film its postgame celebration this time.