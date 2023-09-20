LSU Safety Greg Brooks Jr. Had Large Brain Tumor, Out Indefinitely After Emergency Surgery

Videos by OutKick

LSU senior safety Greg Brooks Jr. of the New Orleans area has undergone brain surgery to remove a large tumor, his family announced via social media on Wednesday.

Brooks, a starter at LSU this season and last season, had emergency surgery on Friday after an MRI revealed a large mass on his brain that had been causing dizziness. Brooks, his friends and family and LSU fans everywhere now await biopsy results.

The family of @LSUfootball Greg Brooks Jr. shares he had a large brain tumor that required emergency surgery.



"Greg continues to fight and we await further clarity of that battle." #LSU pic.twitter.com/30KtGZ2qss — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) September 20, 2023

“Greg continues to fight, and we await further clarity on the extent of that battle,” the family said in its statement. “His incredible strength of character gives us confidence, but we also know that he needs our support now more than ever. Please keep Greg and our family in your prayers.”

Greg Brooks Jr. Suffered Vertigo Last August At LSU Practice

Brooks experienced vertigo during a tackling drill last month, but recovered and started LSU’s first two games this season. Then he suffered more dizziness last week.

“Finally, we said, ‘Enough’s enough,’ and we got an MRI,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said Wednesday on the Southeastern Conference coaches’ teleconference after the family statement was released. “That’s when the tumor was located. The vertigo was just a symptom of what was obviously a larger issue.”

Kelly had previously not addressed the specifics of Brooks’ condition because of privacy concerns. He said Saturday only that Brooks missed last Saturday’s win at Mississippi State because of a medical emergency.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Greg,” Kelly said after the 41-14 win at Mississippi State. “That was tough on the guys and tough on all of us. I really wouldn’t be able to comment on it until we get a full medical report.”

Brooks status for the rest of the season is obviously unknown and suddenly not important.

“There are so many unanswered questions,” Kelly said.

Greg Brooks Jr. celebrates an interception by a teammate in the Razorbacks’ 20-10 win over Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas, in the 2021 season. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Brooks started 13 of 14 games last season and made 66 tackles with two interceptions and three pass breakups. His interception late in the Auburn game sealed that victory. He transferred to LSU following the 2021 season from Arkansas, where he was a regular starter from 2019 through 2021 after signing out of West Jefferson High School.

No. 12 LSU (2-1, 1-0 SEC) hosts Arkansas (2-1) at 7 p.m. on ESPN.