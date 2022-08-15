LSU Quarterback Myles Brennan Loses Job, And Now Is Leaving Football

BATON ROUGE – LSU quarterback Myles Brennan, who was once expected to be the heir apparent to Joe Burrow, has decided to leave football after falling in the quarterback race here, multiple sources have confirmed to OutKick.

Brennan, 23 and a sixth-year senior, was not at practice Monday and had been told recently that he was no longer No. 1 on the depth chart. Arizona State junior transfer Jayden Daniels is the new No. 1 quarterback with redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier a close second. Five-star signee Walker Howard is considered the No. 3 quarterback with plans to be red-shirted.

Brennan came to LSU in the class of 2017 under then-coach Les Miles out of St. Stanislaus High in Mississippi. He lost the starting job that season to Danny Etling and then to Burrow, a transfer from Ohio State, before the 2018 season. Burrow took LSU to the national championship and won the Heisman Trophy in 2019 with Brennan as his backup.

Brennan won the starting job in 2020, but was injured after three starts and missed the rest of the season. He then hurt his shoulder boarding a boat to go fishing before the 2021 season and missed all of that year, too. Max Johnson was expected to beat him out in 2021 anyway, though.

Daniels, a veteran starter at Arizona State, beat out Brennan in August practices and was much more mobile. Brennan was also believed to be behind Nussmeier on the depth chart because of mobility issues.

Brennan entered the NCAA transfer portal after the 2021 season, but got few tugs on the line before new LSU coach Brian Kelly asked him back.