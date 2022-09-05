LSU Legend Skip Bertman Bio Details His Brilliance And Impact

OutKick’s own Glenn Guilbeau is releasing a bio on an LSU legend, baseball coach Skip Bertman. It details his amazing career at LSU and describes in-depth his impact.

A detailed look inside the brilliance that was Skip Bertman, famed LSU baseball skipper.

The book details how Bertman won 5 National championships at LSU. The author Glenn Guilbeau was there covering LSU baseball in Skip’s first year, 1984. Guilbeau now writes for OutKick.com and was a rookie reporter in that first year.

Glenn interviewed over 200 people close to the coach and the LSU baseball program for the book. As the title suggests, you will find out that “Everything Matters In Baseball”.

In his 18 years as head coach at LSU, Skip Bertman won 870 games and took LSU to the post season 16 times. They made it to the College World Series 11 times and won it 5 times.

LSU baseball coach Skip Bertman wins his final national championship in 2000. Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Skip Bertman’s Impact Covers Decades

One of the great stories in the book details why Nick Saban said, “If there was one thing professionally that I would do over again, it would have been to not leave LSU.” Skip Bertman had transitioned to Athletic Director when Saban coached there, and the two had a special relationship.

Nick Saban was one of 4 head coaches at LSU while Skip Bertman was the Athletic Director to win a national championship. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

The book is packed with great stories about one of the great characters in college sports history.

“Skip has elephant brain. You couldn’t get anything past him,” said Rich Cordani, a star on LSU’s first national title team. “He would always be ahead mentally, situationally. He was our Dad and we were his sons.”

If you are a sports fan, a baseball fan, an SEC fan, or are just looking for a good read on a successful coach, pick up a copy of “Everything Matters In Baseball. The Skip Bertman Story.”