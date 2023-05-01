LSU Basketball Goes Overboard For Aneesah Morrow’s Official Visit With Hotel Room Glitter, Coachella Vibes

Videos by OutKick

If you’re a high-profile transfer or recruit, schools will go to the extreme to impress you on an official visit. This was certainly the case for DePaul transfer Aneesah Morrow, who recently took a visit to LSU.

This is all part of the game when it comes to recruiting. When visitors get into town they are almost immediately sent to the luxurious hotel where they can drop off their bags and see what snacks the school left in their room. But LSU and Kim Mulkey took hotel designing to a new level for Aneesah. It looked like something out of a New Year’s Eve party.

I give these schools a lot of credit for having a recruit’s favorite snacks and beverages in the room, but its looks like LSU went a bit overboard. Can you imagine walking in from a long day of travel and having to clear all of that glitter off the bed?

Kim Mulkey even got in on the action, showing off her dance skills with Aneesah during the visit.

Aneesah Morrow on her official recruiting visit at LSU 👀



🎥: @Reese10Angel pic.twitter.com/hgdfV6KW5l — Just Women’s Sports (@justwsports) April 28, 2023

This is actually pretty common, but hotel housekeeping definitely had one helluva job cleaning this room once Aneesah left. It looked like someone let off a glitter bomb in the room before her arrival.

Credit to the recruiting staffer who made Annesah’s room look like she was visiting Coachella for the weekend.

We’ll see if the visit paid off.