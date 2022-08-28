LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne Hits The Pool In A Bikini For NIL

Name, Image and Likeness deals have forever changed the game in college athletics. Nobody has cashed in more on these deals than LSU gymnast and social media influencer Olivia Dunne. She signed multiple massive deals immediately after the NIL laws went into effect.

Thanks to her large social media following across multiple platforms, those deals have helped Dunne build some considerable wealth. This weekend she was back at it.

Olivia Dunne at the 2022 ESPYs in July in Hollywood. (WireImage)

It’s been a busy weekend for Olivia Dunne

On Saturday the NIL star shared a few bikini pics from Gulf Shores, Ala., with her Instagram followers. The purpose of her latest post appears to be to get some attention for one of her brand deals.

She captioned the swimming pool post, “Shell yea!” and tagged the clothing brand Vuori.

Dunne also took to TikTok to help raise some brand awareness. She treated her almost six million followers on the social media platform to what she called “beach-nastics” while tagging Vuori.

Beach-nastics is exactly what you think it is. The LSU gymnast showed off a couple of her gymnastics moves while in the sand at the beach.

As you might expect both of Dunne’s social media efforts got a lot of attention and collected hundreds of thousands of likes. That is why she’s so popular with the brands after all.

With the LSU gymnastics season still months away, this is prime content-creating and NIL-earning time for Dunne. But nobody has to tell her that.

She’s a professional.

From looks of her beach-nastics, Dunne’s been finding time to work on her sport and is fully prepared for the upcoming season as well.