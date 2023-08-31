Louisiana Governor Asks LSU Fans To Do The Impossible Opening Weekend: No Grilling!

Videos by OutKick

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards wants LSU fans to keep their grills off this upcoming weekend.

LSU opens the season Sunday night against Florida State, and the battle between the top two teams should be the best game of the weekend. Generally speaking, opening weekend is a time when the grills are polished off, there’s plenty of cold beer to go around and it’s a party for everyone. That’s especially true for fans of major programs.

Tigers fans like to get down and have a good time. However, Edwards wants people to limit the grilling due to wildfires.

Yes, that is a serious request days ahead of the opener.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards wants people in Louisiana to limit grilling amid issues with fires. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

“This weekend is Labor Day. We know that typically involves a lot of cookouts and barbecues, especially with the return of football… And I’m asking that people not engage in barbecuing and so forth outside where a fire can start. Let’s be patient. Let’s not create more work for firefighters across the state of Louisiana,” the Louisiana governor told the public when urging people to not grill, according to WBRZ.

One alternative? Buy meals that are already made to enjoy over Labor Day weekend while soaking up some good food.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards encourages people to not grill. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

“Think of alternatives. Think of the situations where you may patronize your local businesses if you’re thinking about having a barbecue and go for those tailgate parties and buy pre-packaged meals… Think about situations where you might be using candles for some sort of outdoor event, purchase flameless candles,” State Fire Marshal Daniel Wallis further told the public.

Translation: It might be frozen pizza over burger and brats when the Seminoles and Tigers take the field in Orlando.

Be safe, but have fun.

I’m not going to tell people what to do in Louisiana or any other state. That’s not my job. My job is to deliver the necessary information. What you choose to do with it is up to you.

Having said that, asking LSU fans or any other fanbase to limit grilling and partying over Labor Day might be a fool’s errand.

Asking LSU fans to dial back the partying would be like asking me to not be patriotic. It’s as close to an impossible task as might exist.

LSU opens the season against Florida State. (Photo by Joe Murphy/Getty Images)

All I’ll say is that I hope the good people of Louisiana have fun, don’t do anything too foolish and get this season started on the right foot. How you choose to do that is up to you. Just know I’ll be crushing beers left and right. That’s a guarantee you can take to the bank.