LSU’s 2019 national championship football team is arguably the best in college football history. The Tigers went 15-0 en route to a College Football Playoff championship and dominated every opponent along the way.

Although Ed Orgeron was a large part of the program’s heartbeat and culture, it was a stout defense led by Dave Aranda and an explosive offense led by coordinators Joe Brady and Steve Ensminger that carried the team to victory.

LSU was nearly impossible to stop and never scored less than 23 points. And at the forefront of the offense, of course, was Heisman Trophy-winner Joe Burr-eaux.

If there was one person to point to as “responsible” for the Tigers’ natty in 2019, it would be Burrow.

Burrow went on to become the No. 1 pick and reached a Super Bowl with the Bengals in his second year. He is a fan favorite and nearly impossible to root against.

Except it wasn’t the former Tigers quarterback… or anyone on the team, for that matter.

According to eyewitnesses, a man who claimed that he was the reason LSU won the 2019 National Championship tried to break into Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. After police told him to stop what he was doing, the man allegedly threatened police before he was brought to the ground and handcuffed.

Here is video from the scene on Monday after the suspect had been aprehended:

LSU PD arrested a suspect at Tiger Stadium. Eyewitnesses say he tried to break in, claimed he’s the reason LSU won the 2019 National Championship, and threatened police officers. This is a developing story. pic.twitter.com/wOiZmQQrJc — LSU Tiger TV (@lsutigertv) September 26, 2022

That man, obviously, is not Burrow, Chase, Jefferson, Aranda, Brady, Ensminger or Orgeron. He is not Grant Delpit, Patrick Queen, Derek Stingley Jr. or Breiden Fehoko.

So who is he? What did he do (rather, think that he did) to bring LSU it’s fourth national championship on the gridiron? And what was he doing trying to get into Death Valley in the middle of the afternoon on a Monday in September?

These are the questions for which we need answers. Geaux Tigs.