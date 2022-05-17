LSU-Florida State Will Play In Prime Time On ABC Sept. 4 In The Superdome In New Orleans

BATON ROUGE – The Brian Kelly era at LSU will open in prime time at the Caesars Superdome against Florida State on Sunday, Sept. 4 in New Orleans – site of the Tigers’ last three national championships in the 2019, 2007 and 2003 seasons.

LSU, which hired Kelly away from Notre Dame after its second straight non-winning season in 2021, will kick off against Florida State and third-year coach Mike Norvell at 7:30 p.m. eastern time on ABC. Norvell is coming off two straight losing seasons with the Seminoles.

The Tigers were 6-7 last season after a 5-5 season in 2020. Florida State was 5-7 last year and 3-6 in 2020.

The two programs have not met since 1991 when No. 1 Florida State won, 27-16, at LSU. The Seminoles lead the series, 7-2.

Florida State won a national championship in the 1999 season at the Superdome over Virginia Tech and lost one there to Florida in the 1996 season.