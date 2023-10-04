LSU DB Greg Brooks Jr. Diagnosed With Rare Brain Cancer, But No Evidence It Has Spread

Videos by OutKick

LSU senior safety Greg Brooks Jr. has been diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer, but surgery to remove it was successful with no sign that the disease has spread, LSU and Brooks’ family announced on Wednesday.

Brooks underwent emergency brain surgery on Sept. 15 to remove a large tumor between his cerebellum and brainstem. After starting the Tigers’ first two games this season, he experienced dizziness the following week. When an MRI located the tumor, he had the surgery.

After several tests over weeks, doctors diagnosed Brooks this week with medulloblastoma, a cancer more often found in children.

LSU senior safety Greg Brooks Jr. prepares to make a tackle in the Tigers’ win over Purdue in the Citrus Bowl last Jan. 2 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by David Rosenblum via Getty Images)

“For the last three weeks, Greg has been recovering from an extensive surgery to remove a brain tumor,” Dr. Catherine O’Neal of Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge said in a statement released to media on Wednesday.

LSU’s Greg Brooks Jr. Will Be Rehabilitating For Months

“Greg’s speech and ability to communicate has been impacted,” O’Neal said. “He is responsive and working daily with physical therapy. The surgery was successful in removing the tumor, and there is no evidence that the cancer has spread.”

Brooks has started physical therapy.

“He will face months of intensive rehabilitation,” O’Neal said.

Brooks started all of last season and opened this season as a starting safety. A native of the New Orleans area, he signed with Arkansas in 2019 out of West Jefferson High. He transferred to LSU following the 2021 season.