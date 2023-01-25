A Slight Mistake: LSU Overpaid Brian Kelly Just Over $1 Million in 2022

If you are lucky enough to get a head coaching job in college football, most likely you’ll be a millionaire at some point. But, there are those awkward occasions where the money might look a bit too good, which LSU coach Brian Kelly can now attest to.

According to a report released from an audit of LSU financials, Brian Kelly was double-dipping when it came to his salary. Now, this is not the fault of Kelly, though I imagine he was caught off-guard when his monthly pay was a bit heavier than what his contract stated, if he even noticed.

The audit was done by an independent group, according to Business Report, which found that Kelly received an extra $1,001,368 in supplemental pay during the fiscal 2022 year. ‘This was due to LSU making double payments in May and June 2022,” the report states. I don’t know who was handling Kelly’s finances during this time, but being paid double would be something that would stick out. I guess we can chalk this up to bad accounting, between both parties.

“In April 2022, the Board approved an Employment and License IP Agreement by and among itself, the coach, and the coach’s LLC. The new agreement superseded the Term Agreement. In May 2022, LSU began making supplemental payments to the coach’s LLC. However, LSU also erroneously continued to make supplemental payments to the coach directly, thereby resulting in monthly double payments until LSU management detected it in November 2022,” The report states.

LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly (Photo by Joe Petro/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The school and the head coach have now setup a payment plan for Kelly to repay the money owed. Can you imagine waking up one day and checking your bank account to see that your employer was overpaying you? Hey, a little extra change in the pocket never hurt anybody.

But seriously, this had nothing to do with his base salary, only supplemental pay, which includes appearances and media obligations. Still, someone handling his money should probably take a refresher course on contact pay.

SEC Head Coaches Are Making Good Money This Year

The amount of money some of the head coaches in the SEC are making in 2023 will most likely make you run and buy a Powerball ticket. Tennessee’s Josh Heupel was the newest member of the $9 Million club, after signing his contract last week.

Here is a breakdown of what coaches will make in 2023.

Nick Saban, Alabama: $11.7 million Kirby Smart, Georgia: $11.25 million Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M: $9.5 million Brian Kelly, LSU: $9.5 million Josh Heupel, Tennessee: $9 million Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss: $9 million Mark Stoops, Kentucky: $9 million Billy Napier, Florida: $7.4 million Shane Beamer, South Carolina: $6.5 million Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri: $6.5 million Hugh Freeze, Auburn: $6.5 million Sam Pittman, Arkansas: $6.2 million Clark Lea, Vanderbilt: $3.75 million Zach Arnett, Mississippi State: $3 million

Expect these numbers to grow in the coming years with the new television contracts starting. These schools will be able to afford it, but some of the coach’s on this list will need to prove their worth in 2023.