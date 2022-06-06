LSU Baseball Runs Out Of Late Heroics, But Still Can Join SEC Glut in Super Regionals

HATTIESBURG, Mississippi – LSU’s late inning magic struck out Sunday night in an 8-4 loss at No. 1 seed Southern Mississippi.

But the Tigers can still join as many as seven other teams in NCAA Super Regional round play this weekend with a win over USM Monday afternoon at Pete Taylor Park (4 p.m. eastern, ESPNU).

“We’ve answered the bell after failure before and done very well,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said. “So, it’s not anything that’s uncommon. I want our guys to be themselves and play in character.”

No. 1 overall seed Tennessee and No. 5 overall seed Texas A&M advanced to the best-of-three Super Regional round on Sunday with ninth inning drama.

The Volunteers trailed 4-3 entering the ninth inning, but scored six runs, then held on for a 9-6 victory and will host Notre Dame for the right to reach the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, for the second straight season.

Texas A&M trailed coach Jim Schlossnagle’s old school, TCU, 9-8, and scored seven runs in the ninth for a 15-9 win and will host Monday’s Louisville-Michigan winner in one of eight Super Regionals next weekend.

Auburn needs to just finish off UCLA at home to reach a home Super Regional for the first time in program history. The Tigers led 9-0 in the sixth inning Sunday before a rain suspension. That game will be picked up at 3 p.m. Monday.

An Auburn win means it will host in a Super Regional the winner of the Vanderbilt-Oregon State game set for 4 p.m. Monday on the SEC Network from Corvallis, Oregon. Vanderbilt beat No. 1 seed and host Oregon State, 8-1, Sunday to force the winner-take-all game Monday.

LSU, which won 14-11 with a 10-run eighth inning Friday to beat Kennesaw State and beat USM 7-6 on Saturday in 10 innings after a four-run rally in the ninth, put two runners on in the ninth inning Sunday with two outs. But the rally ended there.

“I was always confident,” said LSU’s Cade Doughty, who grounded out to second base to end the game. His two-run home run cut Southern Mississippi’s lead to 6-5 in the ninth on Saturday.

“Just didn’t get it done this time,” he said.

The No. 2 seed Tigers play No. 1 seed USM in a winner-take-all match for the NCAA Hattiesburg Regional title Monday. The winner will also get to host the Super Regional round as the NCAA Regional it is paired with in Coral Gables, Florida, saw top seed Miami eliminated Sunday by Arizona, 4-3.

No. 3 seed Ole Miss and No. 2 seed Arizona play at 1 p.m. Monday on ESPN +. The Rebels, who defefeated No. 1 seed and host Miami and Arizona in the opening rounds, will advance with a win. If Arizona wins, a second game will follow Monday. LSU and Southern Mississippi are each better overall seeds than Ole Miss and Arizona, which means the LSU-USM winner hosts the Super Regional.

Other SEC teams with a chance to advance to the Super Regional round include Florida, Arkansas and Auburn.

Florida beat Oklahoma, 7-2, Sunday to force a winner-take-all meeting at 1 p.m. Monday on ESPNU.

Arkansas lost, 14-10, to No. 1 seed and host Oklahoma State on Sunday night and will play Oklahoma State again Monday at 7 p.m. on ESPN2 with a Super Regional spot on the line.

Of the nine SEC teams that received NCAA Regional bids, only Georgia has been eliminated as it fell to No. 1 seed and host North Carolina, 6-5, on Sunday.

LSU led Southern Mississippi, 2-0, after one inning and by 4-2 in the top of the third. But the Golden Eagles tied it 4-4 in the third and went ahead to stay, 7-4, in the sixth. Johnson was asked if his team missed an opportunity to advance.

“The opportunity is to win three before you lose two,” said Johnson, who took Arizona to the College World Series last year before taking the LSU job. “That’s in front of us.”