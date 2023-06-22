Videos by OutKick

LSU baseball is one win away from the College World Series final. The Tigers played their way out of the loser’s bracket to set up a battle of aces on Thursday night.

Wake Forest, which beat LSU on Monday to stay in the winner’s bracket, lost to the Bayou Bengals on Wednesday night. As a result, the two teams will play again to determine which school will face Florida in a three-game series for a national title starting on Saturday.

Paul Skenes, the top pitcher in college baseball, will throw for LSU. Rhett Lowder, the ACC Pitcher of the Year, will presumably toe the rubber for the nation’s No. 1 team. It is going to be a war.

To get to this point, though, the Demon Deacons had to lose the rematch between the two sides.

For the Tigers, it was freshman Griffin Herring that stepped up in a big way to keep his team alive. The 6-foot-2 lefty threw 4.2 innings of three-hit ball with one walk and did not allow a run. He struck out six over the course of the night and retired the first seven batters that he faced.

End 5 | Griffin tallies another K



WF – 2

LSU – 5

📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/gFVKkknEKb — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 22, 2023

It was a big-game performance from a first-year guy who spent most of his season as a reliever.

Herring’s outing set the tone, and the LSU offense did the rest.

The Tigers took the podium to speak with media after the win and Herring was asked about his night. He said that adrenaline played a big role in his success and his answer was incredible.

Herring said that it was kind of like a steroid shot and cracked up his teammates. Head coach Jay Johnson joked that they need to be sure adrenaline isn’t on the NCAA’s list of banned substances.

Needless to say, the Bayou Bengals are JACKED! But can they keep the run going with another win over the Deacs in back-to-back nights?!