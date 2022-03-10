LSU Again Opens SEC Tournament Just After NCAA Plot Thickens

Videos by OutKick

LSU will open its second SEC Tournament in three years just after an NCAA investigation news drop.

The No. 5 seed Tigers (21-10, 9-9) play No. 12 seed Missouri (12-20, 5-13) at approximately 2 p.m. eastern time at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on the SEC Network.

Missouri eliminated No. 13 seed Ole Miss (13-19, 4-14) with a 72-60 victory on Wednesday night to open the tournament.

SEC Network cameras kept showing LSU coach Will Wade watching the game late in the lopsided affair as the announcers discussed his plight. LSU received the Notice of Allegations from the NCAA on Tuesday concerning an investigation of Wade’s recruiting practices that began in 2019.

A major part of the investigation has centered on former guard Javonte Smart, whom Wade says he made a “strong-ass offer” for on FBI wiretap in 2017 when Smart was at Scotlandville High in Baton Rouge.

LSU suspended Wade on March 8, 2019, for not cooperating with the NCAA’s or LSU’s own subsequent investigation, and he did not attend his team’s SEC Tournament opener against Florida at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, where Wade grew up. The Tigers, who won the SEC regular-season title that season at 16-2, and interim coach Tony Benford lost 76-73 to No. 8 seed Florida. Wade remained suspended through the end of the season.

LSU regrouped under Benford, who was a Wade assistant at LSU from 2017 through 2019, as a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament and beat Yale and Maryland before losing to No. 2 seed Michigan State, 80-63, in the Sweet 16. Wade was reinstated after the season.

Wade remains with the Tigers for this SEC Tournament as he has cooperated with NCAA investigators, who interviewed him and an assistant coach last November. Wade has not yet commented on LSU receiving the Notice of Allegations.

“We’re playing a lot closer to how we were earlier in the season,” Wade said Tuesday at a scheduled press conference shortly before SI.com broke the story that LSU had received the Notice of Allegations. “And so we want to keep that going.”

LSU started the season 15-1 overall and 3-1 in the SEC in early January. The Tigers won two of their last three games, including an 80-77 victory over No. 25 Alabama on Saturday in overtime to finish .500 in the league.

The Tigers will be trying to win their first SEC Tournament since 1980. As the NCAA investigation dragged on last year at this time without a news drop, Wade led the Tigers to the SEC Tournament championship game in Nashville. LSU beat Ole Miss and Arkansas to reach its first final since 1993, but it lost 80-79 to Alabama in a thriller.

“There’s still some stuff we’ve got to get corrected,” Wade said. “But we are certainly playing better.”

LSU defeated Missouri 75-55 in Baton Rouge on Feb. 26 as the Tigers forced 19 turnovers, and LSU forward Tari Eason scored 18 points.

“Their press hurt us,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said after beating Ole Miss. “We have to do a better job taking care of the ball.”

Kobe Brown led Missouri with 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists against the Rebels.

“It’s not over,” Brown said. “It’s win or go home. We have to make everything count.”

The LSU-Missouri winner will advance to a 2 p.m. game Friday against No. 4 seed and No. 15 Arkansas (24-7, 13-5) on ESPN.

The SEC Tournament opens Thursday with a noon game on the SEC Network between No. 8 seed Texas A&M (20-11, 9-9) and No. 9 seed Florida (19-12, 9-9).