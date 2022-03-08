LSU Gets Dreaded And Expected Notice Of Allegations From NCAA Concerning Basketball Recruiting

Videos by OutKick

LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade may be in serious trouble with the NCAA and with his employers because of alleged recruiting violations that have been circling him and his program since 2019.

LSU has recently received the dreaded and expected Notice of Allegations from the NCAA, according to SI.com’s Pat Forde, who helped break a Yahoo.com story on March 7, 2019, that kicked off Wade’s serious NCAA troubles. The story featured Wade saying in 2017 on FBI wiretap that he went to player Javonte Smart “with a (expletive deleted) strong-ass offer.”

Smart was a highly recruited guard in 2017 at Scotlandville High in Baton Rouge who ended up signing with LSU and playing for the Tigers in the 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons. LSU advanced in the NCAA Tournament in 2019 and in 2021 with the 2019-20 postseason being canceled because of COVID-19.

The Tigers, who play in the SEC Tournament on Thursday in Tampa, Florida, won the SEC regular season title in 2019 at 16-2 and finished 28-7 in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 with Smart, who is now in the Miami Heat’s organization in the NBA.

The NCAA has been investigating many other alleged recruiting violations in addition to those involving Smart for several years.

“I’ve made deals for a lot of players who are as good as him,” Wade goes on to say in reference to Smart on the FBI tape, which became part of a federal corruption investigation of college basketball.

“I mean, it was a (expletive deleted) hell of a (expletive deleted) offer,” Wade continued on tape, which was part of an HBO documentary called “The Scheme” that was first aired in March of 2020 and further soiled Wade’s reputation.

LSU associate athletic director for external relations Verge Ausberry did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday from Outkick. LSU athletic director Scott Woodward and Wade have also not responded to the story.

This Notice of Allegations comes four months after members of the Complex Case Unit of the NCAA’s Independent Accountability Review Process (IARP) interviewed Wade over two days. NCAA officials also interviewed one of Wade’s assistants at the time. The IARP is a separate entity of the NCAA used for serious and complex cases.

After the “strong-ass offer” story came out three years ago Monday, Wade refused to cooperate with LSU or NCAA officials and was suspended on March 8, 2019. He was reinstated a month later only after his contract was significantly changed.

Wade’s amended contract allows for LSU to fire him with cause and not owe him any remaining money from his contract should he be just investigated for a Level 1 or Level 2 NCAA violation, which are the most serious.

The level of violations involved with the Notice of Allegations reportedly received by LSU is not known at this time.

Wade’s contract pays him $2.5 million a year and expires on June 30, 2023.

LSU will have a month or more to respond to the Notice of Allegations. Then the Complex Case Units will file a response, and LSU’s hearing will be scheduled with an NCAA ruling and delivery of LSU’s possible punishment, probation and sanctions after that. LSU’s case could be finished by next fall.

Wade, 39, came to LSU before the 2017-18 season from Virginia Commowealth amid questions about his recruiting practices there. He was hired by then-LSU athletic director Joe Alleva, who said after leaving LSU that he regretted ignoring some information he was told about Wade before hiring him,

“I got some bad recommendations on that guy,” Alleva said in 2020 to the Baton Rouge Advocate.