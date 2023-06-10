Loyal PGA Tour Players Would Get Equity In Newly Formed Enterprise; LIV Players Would Not: Report

Videos by OutKick

The PGA Tour/LIV Golf merger was shocking. It also left a lot of players who stayed loyal to the PGA Tour frustrated. However, there are now reports that those players could receive compensation in the form of equity in the newly formed entity.

PGA Tour regulars like Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay, and Cameron Young are just a few of the players who turned down massive sums of money to stick with the PGA Tour.

Jimmy Dunne, a member of the PGA Tour policy board and someone who was in on the nuts and bolts of the merger, revealed the plans for the equity plan. He told ESPN that Tour players will get equity while those from LIV will not.

How will they determine how much each person gets?

They don’t know yet, but it sounds like it’s a-comin’.

“The new [company] would grow, and the [current PGA Tour] players would get a piece of equity that would enhance and increase in value as time went on,” Dunne told ESPN.

“There would have to be some kind of formulaic decision on how to do that. It would be a process to determine what would be a fair mechanism that would be really beneficial to our players.”

It seems fair, but since when does anything like this ever go swimmingly?

Some players are going to be frustrated about the lack or amount of equity they receive. Plus, equity in the company is only worth anything if the company is successful.

It’s hard to imagine the new PGA Tour/LIV Golf company won’t be successful. Although, did anyone see the emergence of LIV and this merger?

I mean anyone who wasn’t the 45th President of the United States.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle