Extremely Louisiana High School Wrestlers Viciously Body Slam Coach To Celebrate State Championship

Saturday was a historic day for Southside High School wrestling. The program had is best-ever finish in school history at the Lousiana state championships and celebrated in a very unique way.

Southside is located in Youngsville, La., just south of Lafayette. It is the newest school in Lafayette parish after opening in 2017, with its first graduating class in 2020.

Needless to say, the wrestling program is about as young as it can get. That didn’t stop it from making some noise at the state championships!

Southside finished seventh in the Division-I team standings behind a pair of individual state titles from two wrestlers with extremely Louisiana names— Landon Reaux and Wiley Boudreaux. Reaux competes at the 120-pound weight class, while Boudreaux competes at 138.

The former won with an exciting 11-10 decision over his opponent from Catholic High of Baton Rouge. The latter pinned his St. Paul’s opponent in 5:55.

It’s fun to win. It is fun to go out and finish and get a fall. It’s more team points. It’s nice to win like that after the match went so long, but winning is winning. — Wiley Boudreaux, via The Acadiana Advocate

Both wrestlers were ecstatic after their wins and rightfully so. To celebrate, both Boudreaux and Reaux got to body slam their coach, Mike Stelly.

No, seriously.

After each of their respective wins, Reaux and Boudreaux went over to Stelly, who was wearing a suit and tie, picked him up and slammed him down. The crowd, which clearly did not know what was happening, audibly gasped.

Seen a lot of wild celebrations in 30+ years covering sports- but none quite like this.

Southside wrestlers get to body slam their coach Mike Stelly if they win state.

Tonight Landon Reaux and Wiley Boudreaux did just that 👀 pic.twitter.com/530uU5syC3 — Eric Richey (@EricRicheyVSN) February 12, 2023

Stelly may have helped out his guys and sold the takedown just a little bit, but his boost didn’t takeaway from the celebration. It was certainly unusual, but undeniably electric!

The hope at Southside is that Stelly will get body slammed for years to come.