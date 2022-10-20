Louisiana Tech Unveils Incredibly Fresh Powder Blue Uniforms

Louisiana Tech will have some fire uniforms Saturday against Rice.

The Bulldogs unveiled some awesome powder blue threads for the game against the Owls, and they’re absolutely awesome.

🧊 Tre makes em' 🥶 pic.twitter.com/gTjFqpsWcA — LA Tech Football 🏈 (@LATechFB) October 19, 2022

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs definitely need a shot of energy to the program after starting 2-4 through six games. LA Tech is having a very difficult 2022 campaign.

That might be a shade harsh, but it’s definitely not anything fans don’t already know. The Bulldogs are struggling.

Well, the team is deciding to shake things up with some powder blue uniforms against Rice. At the very least, Sonny Cumbie’s team will look good Saturday.

LA Tech unveils powder blue uniforms for the game against Rice. (Credit: Louisiana Tech Football/Instagram)

Are these the best uniforms fans have seen all season long? No, but they’re still pretty slick and neat. There’s something that’s just special about powder blue uniforms.

It’s impossible to look bad in them, and the latest threads from the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs is proof of that fact.

Fans will find out if the new threads are enough to boost Louisiana Tech to a win Saturday, but the team is certainly entering the weekend with some positive vibes. That’s exactly what fans want to see.