Louisiana High School Basketball Team Holds Funeral For Opponent Before Game

There are some things that are just too funny to overlook, which includes putting on a funeral for your opponent before you tip-off of a basketball game. This was the case for the Wossman high school last week in Louisiana.

According to a video posted on social media, the Wossman High School basketball squad held a full funeral for its opponent that night. The procession for Carroll High School included pallbearers, a pastor with a microphone, an actual casket, along with music.

Now, I have to give credit to this school for coming up with this savage idea. Honestly, I wish I would’ve thought of something like this when I was in school. But, I do have some questions.

How did the team get ahold of a casket? These are not easy to come by. It’s not as if you can walk into the local Walmart and pick out your favorite color, well maybe in some places. Second, they had the young kid in a full choir outfit, with a microphone and a bottle of water. I will also add this to the savage part.

Wossman played Carroll on Feb. 10, with Wossman getting the 66-60 win, making good on the promise to bury the opponent. To the credit of Wossman players, they did allow the opposing team to lay in rest, which is something I’ve certainly never seen before in high school basketball.

At the end of the day, this might be one of best ways I’ve seen a team try to get under the skin of their opponent in a very long time. I have to give them props for a outside the box thinking, literally.

Written by Trey Wallace

Wallace started covering the SEC in 2012, as the conference landscape was beginning to change. Prior to his time in Knoxville, Wallace worked in Nashville for The Read Optional, where he first produced content that garnered national attention. His passion for sports is evident in his work and has led him to break some of college football’s biggest stories. His social media reach and natural podcast proficiency continue to make Wallace one of SEC’s most trusted sources.

