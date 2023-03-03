Loud PitchCom Device Tips Pitches To Rays, Still Doesn’t Help

Videos by OutKick

If only the Houston Astros could have figured out upcoming pitches this easily.

Minnesota Twins pitcher Kenta Maeda was unwittingly tipping his pitches during Thursday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Not in the unusual fashion, where an obvious delivery tic or glove movement tells opposing hitters what’s coming. But in an entirely new way; an overly loud PitchCom device.

PitchCom is supposed to make it easier for pitchers and catchers to communicate without using signs. The catcher presses a button on the device corresponding to a pitch, and it’s read aloud electronically.

In theory, that simplifies and streamlines the process while cutting down on sign stealing.

Unless the PitchCom device is too loud and tells the hitters what pitches are being called.

And that’s exactly what happened to Kenta Maeda.

The catcher’s device was so loud that plate umpire Brennan Miller could hear it, which led to him alerting Twins manager Rocco Baldelli.

But the most impressive part was that even with the pitches being announced to Rays hitters, they still couldn’t hit him.

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – MARCH 02: Kenta Maeda #18 and Tony Wolters #32 of the Minnesota Twins react following the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays during a Grapefruit League Spring Training game at Tropicana Field on March 02, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Kenta Maeda Dominant Even With Tipped Pitches

Madea pitched two scoreless innings, allowing just two hits, walking one and striking out two.

His manager was certainly impressed, “I said, ‘Nicely done. By the way, something to note, they knew every pitch that was coming,”’ Baldelli explained.

It does go to show just how hard it is to hit major league pitching.

The single greatest possible advantage for a hitter is knowing what’s coming. But Rays hitters still struggled to hit Maeda’s stuff.

PitchCom devices have experienced widespread adoption throughout the league without these types of issues cropping up. And even though Maeda made it through unscathed, most pitchers certainly won’t want to make this a habit.