Lou Holtz Weighs In On Frank Reich Firing On ‘Don’t @ Me With Dan Dakich,’ Blames Passing On C.J. Stroud

Legendary college football coach Lou Holtz weighed in on the Carolina Panthers’ decision to fire Frank Reich on “Don’t @ Me With Dan Dakich.”

Carolina decided to fire their head coach earlier today after a 1-10 record start to the season. While that certainly is a dreadful showing, Dakich made the point that it seemed a little quick to fire a head coach during the first year of a rebuild.

“You used to get a little bit of time (to prove yourself) whether it was the NFL or college football,” Dakich said.

However, Holtz said that coaches get paid lots of money to win, and when they don’t they get fired.

“When much is given, much is expected,” Holtz said. “They’re paying coaches 8-10 million a year and are paid to win.”

Carolina’s awful record isn’t the only reason that the Panthers showed Reich the door. With the first pick of last year’s draft the Panthers took quarterback Bryce Young with the hope that he could be the quarterback of the future. In doing so, they passed on C.J. Stroud, who went second.

That decision turned out to be a gigantic bust. While Young has struggled mightily, Stroud has blossomed into one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and is a prime Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate.

Holtz said the stark difference in trajectories between the two quarterbacks contributed to Reich’s demise, even though Reich didn’t necessarily make the drafting decision.

“The reason he got fired is because of how good Stroud is playing for the Texans,” Holtz said. “He’s having a tremendous year, they’re competitive…So when they’re having great success and you had the number one draft pick, and you didn’t take him, and why can’t we have equal success, that’s what happens.”

