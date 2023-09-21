Lou Holtz Joins ‘OutKick Hot Mic’ To Comment On Deion and Shedeur Sanders, ‘Celebrity’ Coaches In The Age of NIL

Videos by OutKick

Colorado’s much-talked-about revival under Deion Sanders may serve as the perfect preview of the future of college football.

After Coach Prime laid out the blueprint for bringing a derelict college football program to life, other teams will consider injecting a coach with influence as an attempt to replicate Deion’s innovative success (so far).

Legendary college football coach and analyst Lou Holtz joined “Hot Mic with Hutton & Withrow” to discuss Colorado’s trending season and whether people are giving enough credit to Shedeur Sanders, over Deion, for the newfound sensation surrounding the team in Boulder.

Holtz also discusses the transfer portal’s effect on the new era of college football, and how it differentiates from the commitment student-athletes offered their respective programs without the option of a transfer portal.

Withrow: “Coach, what is your overall impression of what Deion Sanders has done so far at Colorado with that program and the start [3-0] to the season?”

Holtz: “I think Deion Sanders has done a tremendous job. I think he’s a great coach. However, the real Sanders is the quarterback [Shedeur] that’s so great that their whole thing is unbelievable. He’s done a tremendous job. …

“Let us give him all the credit in the world. However, let’s not build a shrine. Let’s see how well he does against Oregon this week. But I think the quarterback is really tremendous.”

Holtz delivered a passionate take on NIL, taking the focus off athletics for the new generation of athletes.

First, Withrow addressed Deion’s effect on potential coaching hires down the line in college football.

Withrow: “… Are we seeing a template for how to work the transfer portal, how to reinvent a program almost overnight? And do you think this will lead to more and more ‘celebrity’ coaches in college football and the world of NIL and the transfer portal?”

Holtz: “I worry about the future of college football. First, I think the transfer portal is one of the worst things that you could possibly do.

“We very seldom had a football player transferred because you make a commitment to it and you go to school, and part of sitting on the bench, you learn to persevere. …

“Being paid for the athletes to play football. I think that’s wrong. I really, truly do. See what happens is you should be paid if you work at McDonald’s, you should be paid if you work alone, but not to play football. What happens is the coaches started chasing the money.