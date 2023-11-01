Lou Holtz Calls Michigan Cheating Allegations ‘Deplorable’

Videos by OutKick

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines are embroiled in a potential cheating scandal. Allegations accuse them of stealing signs from other teams and the NCAA is currently investigating.

However, the NCAA doesn’t generally punish teams in-season. If anything, they wait and retroactively impose punishments, like vacating wins. The problem is that they can’t really take away wins. If they happen, then they happened.

As OutKick’s Trey Wallace has stated multiple times, the only organization that might be able to keep Michigan from the postseason due to these potential violations is the Big Ten Conference.

“Now, this is a wait-and-see approach, as the Big Ten awaits word of what the NCAA finds regarding this matter,” Wallace wrote. “At the end of the day, it will most likely be the conference that makes a decision on Michigan this season, not the NCAA.”

That presents a problem, too, though. If the Big Ten thinks Michigan is the conference’s only chance to get a team in the College Football Playoff, are they really going to ban them? That certainly appears to be a major conflict of interest.

Lou Holtz joins Hot Mic to address Michigan sign-stealing allegations

College Football Hall of Famer Lou Holtz joined Hot Mic with Jonathan Hutton and Chad Withrow on the OutKick Network. Holtz called the allegations “deplorable” and suggested that if they did commit these acts, someone needs to bar them from this year’s College Football Playoff.

College Football Hall of Famer Lou Holtz says that the allegations against Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines are “deplorable.” (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

“I find [the allegations] deplorable,” Holtz said. “I think it’s bad and I think they should definitely get to the bottom of it before they decide who will play for the National Championship.”

Holtz continued, saying that Michigan’s unfair actions should remove them from title consideration.

“I don’t think you could do it on allegations, but if you have definitive proof then I definitely think that something should be done,” he said. “It’s unfair to the other teams that are operating by the rules.”

WATCH: