Lou Holtz Calls Jimbo Fisher His ‘Hero’ For Cashing In On Texas A&M Split

updated

Jimbo Fisher is leaving College Station as head coach of the Aggies and getting paid $77 million to do it.

That’s livin’ the American Dream.

Lou Holtz on ‘Don’t @ Me’: “I’ve Got A Picture of Jimbo Above My Bed … He’s My Hero!”

Former coach and college football legend Lou Holtz joined Dan Dakich on “Don’t @ Me w/ Dan Dakich” to discuss Jimbo’s firing.

Dakich highlighted the ridiculously expensive decision that Texas A&M landed on to elevate themselves as a premier program — now turning to former Duke coach Mike Elko as HC.

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 16: Jimbo Fisher looks on against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks during the second half at Kyle Field on September 16, 2023 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

“Damn, $77 million to go away … if you pay that much you’ve got to be on the level of Michigan, Alabama, Ohio State,” Dakich reacted.

Lou Holtz agreed with A&M’s powerhouse status and lauded Fisher for walking away with a mean payday.

“There is nothing at A&M that keeps them from competing for the national championship. They have a beautiful stadium, a great facility and an awful lot of mone. They also have a tremendous student body … ,” Holtz said.

“But the $77 million, that’s an awful lot of money. I’ve got Jimbo Fisher’s picture above my bed. He’s my hero. He loses and gets $77 million to walk away. I never got a cent from any of the six schools where I coached when I left there. So he is my hero. That’s great work.”

Watch the full ‘Don’t @ Me’ segment:

Written by Alejandro Avila

Alejandro Avila lives in Southern California and previously covered news for the LA Football Network. Jeopardy expert and grumpy sports fan that has watched every movie.

