Lose 7-3 To Mississippi State, And Someone Gets Fired: Arkansas Releases OC Dan Enos, So Is Sam Pittman Next?

Often in the world of the NFL and college football, the head coach is not fired first.

If he sacrifices a coordinator or two during or after a bad season, he can survive. Sometimes that may be only for another month or so or another season, and the head coach is then fired. Or, if things turn around, he can last.

Arkansas Razorbacks Have Lost 6 Straight Games

Such is the predicament of Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman. He fired offensive coordinator Dan Enos on Sunday, the Arkansas athletic department confirmed amid multiple reports that it was happening. Mississippi State beat Arkansas 7-3 on Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Dan Enos was in his first season at Arkansas after coordinating Maryland’s offenses in 2021 and ’22.

Arkansas has one of the best quarterbacks in the nation in senior KJ Jefferson, but the Razorbacks’ offensive line has been weak. The Hogs are 119th in the nation in total offense with 306 yards a game and 114th in rushing with 109 yards a game. Jefferson completed 19 of 31 passes for 97 yards and rushed 16 times for 38 yards.

The Razorbacks (2-6) lost their last six games, including their five Southeastern Conference games. They are last in the SEC West and in the overall league standings at 0-5. Five of those six losses came by seven points or less, including 34-31 to No. 15 LSU, 24-21 to No. 9 Alabama, 27-20 to No. 12 Ole Miss and 38-31 to BYU.

Arkansas Razorbacks’ 3 Points Lowest Total Since 2021

But a 7-3 loss to a near equally inept Mississippi State (4-3, 1-3 SEC) was too much to stomach for Pittman, or for the person who may have told Pittman to fire Enos. That could have been athletic director Hunter Yurachek or an influential person with Name, Image & Likeness or another sort of booster close to the program.

The three points were Arkansas’ lowest output since a 37-0 loss to Georgia in the 2021 season. Enos’ offense managed only four first downs and 78 yards rushing in the loss.

“Got a lot of figuring out to do,” Pittman said Saturday after the game. “A lot.”

There could be much figuring soon concerning Pittman’s future as well. He is in the throes of his first bad season at Arkansas, though. After a 3-7 campaign in his first season in 2020, Pittman became one of Arkansas’ more popular coaches in recent years and nationally with a 9-4 mark in 2021 with a 4-4 finish in the SEC. He dipped to 7-6 and 3-5 last season.

Pittman has a legitimate chance at two more wins this season against Auburn and Florida International.

Arkansas’ only points Saturday came on a 26-yard field goal by Cam Little for a 3-0 first quarter lead. The Hogs drove 29 yards for the points after an interception.

Wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton will replace Enos as the Razorbacks’ play caller for their remaining four games of the regular season. The Hogs are open this weekend and play at Florida on Nov. 4.