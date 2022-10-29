The Rams Are Reportedly In Trade Talks For This Running Back

The Los Angeles Rams are reportedly taking a look at adding Kareem Hunt.

The Browns are fielding trade offers for the running back, and the Rams have expressed interest at some level, according to 247Sports.

Will the Cleveland Browns trade Kareem Hunt? (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

However, the talks haven’t escalated to a serious point because Los Angeles hasn’t made an offer Cleveland finds serious. The trade deadline is November 1.

If a deal is going to happen for Kareem Hunt, it will need to come together very quickly as there’s only a few days left.

Can Kareem Hunt help fix the Rams?

The Rams have crawled to a 3-3 start to the 2022 season, and the team looks like a shell of what fans saw during the Super Bowl run.

There are problems all over the field, but the rushing attack has been abysmal. Darrell Henderson Jr. is the highest rusher on the team with 181 yards. Cam Akers is second at 151. The Rams average fewer than one rushing TD a game. It’s a bad situation in the backfield.

The Rams have a terrible rushing attack. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

Through seven games, Kareem Hunt has 263 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. He has an additional 87 receiving yards and a touchdown through the air. His numbers are noticeably better than any RB Los Angeles currently has.

Now, is Kareem Hunt a superstar? Not at all, but he’s serviceable. Given how bad the Rams are at rushing the ball, just about anyone would be an upgrade.

Will the Rams trade for Kareem Hunt? (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Will a deal come together? That remains to be seen, but both sides are definitely coming down to the wire. If the Rams do land Hunt, he should provide a substantial upgrade immediately.