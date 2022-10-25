Oversaturation: Clippers Launch Streaming Service For Ridiculous Price

Another day, another streaming service.

The Los Angeles Clippers have decided to get involved in the streaming game by launching their own service called “ClipperVision” at a staggering $199/year price.

Really? In this economy?

The direct-to-consumer regional subscription service is available throughout most of Southern California and includes six different game feeds.

Fans will be able to watch the traditional linear cable TV coverage via Bally Sports+ service.

They will also have a channel dedicated to a Spanish and Korean language broadcast of the game, with the Korean broadcast team anchoring from Seoul.

FORMER CLIPPERS CRAWFORD, PIERCE, DAVIS ARE IN

If that wasn’t enough, because everybody has to have an alternate broadcast these days thanks to ESPN2’s Manningcast, the Clippers will have the “BallerVision” option. This will be for those that for some reason want to watch every Clippers game listening to Paul Pierce, Jamal Crawford and Baron Davis giving live hot takes on the game.

The other two channel feeds will focus more on fandom and technology. CourtVision will offer enhanced real-time statistics as the game unfolds (for all the bettors out there) and MascotMode will essentially be like if TikTok met NBA Jam and adding enhanced effects during the gameplay (like a flaming basketball after a big slam dunk).

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer. (Getty Images)

The Clippers’ intensely energetic owner Steve Ballmer explained his vision with the team’s new broadcast network.

“We do have a bunch of young people who are cord-cutters or cord-nevers. They can’t be Clipper fans today. If they’re lucky enough, they may go to game a year. But they can’t watch our games,” Ballmer said. “And so the notion of both having a product that would be more available and being able to do new things in it, those were the things that got me fired up.”

PAUL PIERCE, REALLY?

Personally, I think the foreign-language broadcast feeds are interesting and make sense to bring in a younger and more diverse basketball audience. The MascotVision is a stretch to try and grab the younger fans that enjoyed Nickelodeon’s “SlimeVision” but maybe that could work.

The alternate broadcast is head-scratching. Although Jamal Crawford is a veteran Clipper, having Paul Pierce on the team makes no sense. Pierce was barely a Clipper (2015-17). I understand they want to have someone to give “hot takes,” but Pierce ain’t it. That looks like a 100% desperate play.

Clippers ‘legend’ Paul Pierce. (Getty Images)

WILL FANS BUY INTO ANOTHER STREAMING SERVICE?

We are seeing more sports franchises delve into their own regional networks.

The Yankees notably were one of the first, with their successful YES Network that launched back in 2002. It shows a majority of the team’s baseball games as well as non-stop Yankees content. They recently added the Brooklyn Nets to it as well.

NESN 360 received mixed reactions for their high-cost standalone streaming service so Boston fans could watch the Red Sox and Bruins. Subscribers pay a RIDICULOUS $29.99 each month or $329.99 annually.

And now the Clippers have ClipperVision.

There’s also a difference between cord-cutters trying to save money, and those who will then turn around to spend the saved money to watch sports.

Like it or not, some sports fans will illegally stream the games rather than pay for another streaming service.

And if a family is looking to save money and already has 10 different streaming services, are they then going to add another one that only has one team on it?

CLIPPERVISION IS IN FOR THE LONG HAUL

One thing that the Clippers have though with their billionaire owner Steve Ballmer is unlimited money. That’s a solid advantage to have in this ever-growing (and expensive) technologically engrossed media world.

“We present basketball games to people. If we don’t get it right the first time, guess what you do? You do it again. And you do it again, and you get better and you get better,” he said. “A month? A year? Not enough time. Five years, 10 years, we’ll have it right.”