Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert Seriously Banged Up In TNF Loss

updated

Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert took a hard hit in the fourth quarter and was in evident discomfort for the final minutes of the Thursday Night Football matchup.

The Kansas City Chiefs took the 27-24 win over the Chargers but LA walked away with a bigger headache than the loss as Herbert struggled to stay on the field after a clean tackle by Chiefs linebacker Mike Danna. He appeared to have suffered a rib injury from the play.

At one point, Herbert had a lane to run up the middle for a crucial first down but was unable to finish the play and threw the ball away. He missed one play as a result of his injury.

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Through grit and grind, Herbert stayed in the fourth, down two possessions (27-17), and marched the Chargers down the field to lessen the deficit. Holding his ribs (left side) in clear pain, Herbert took the snap, hit rookie wideout DeAndre Carter for a 35-yard gain, kept powering through and connected with Joshua Palmer for the seven-yard TD reception.

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

But time ran out on the Chargers and Herbert after a failed onside kick.

Herbert went in for X-rays after the game.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley told the media that Herbert is going to be alright — further evaluation on the QB’s potential rib injury is expected to be released Friday.

“It was a tough game,” Staley said. “You’re not going to see a quarterback in any level of football play tougher … there’s nobody that can do what he can do.”

Herbert finished the game with 33 of 48 passing for 334 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela

Stay tuned with OutKick as the story develops

Brandon StaleyJustin HerbertKansas City ChiefsLos Angeles Chargers

Written by Alejandro Avila

Leave a Reply