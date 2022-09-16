Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert Seriously Banged Up In TNF Loss

Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert took a hard hit in the fourth quarter and was in evident discomfort for the final minutes of the Thursday Night Football matchup.

The Kansas City Chiefs took the 27-24 win over the Chargers but LA walked away with a bigger headache than the loss as Herbert struggled to stay on the field after a clean tackle by Chiefs linebacker Mike Danna. He appeared to have suffered a rib injury from the play.

Justin Herbert is shaken up after taking this hit: pic.twitter.com/saOL3Cga1i — Bovada (@BovadaOfficial) September 16, 2022

At one point, Herbert had a lane to run up the middle for a crucial first down but was unable to finish the play and threw the ball away. He missed one play as a result of his injury.

Injured Herbert opts to not run for the 1st down. pic.twitter.com/IEV35Mr2Fh — Main Team (@MainTeamSports2) September 16, 2022

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Through grit and grind, Herbert stayed in the fourth, down two possessions (27-17), and marched the Chargers down the field to lessen the deficit. Holding his ribs (left side) in clear pain, Herbert took the snap, hit rookie wideout DeAndre Carter for a 35-yard gain, kept powering through and connected with Joshua Palmer for the seven-yard TD reception.

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

But time ran out on the Chargers and Herbert after a failed onside kick.

Justin Herbert with an absolute dime 😳 pic.twitter.com/V56peVEJVW — Bovada (@BovadaOfficial) September 16, 2022

Justin Herbert has earned everyone’s respect tonight 🫡 pic.twitter.com/6bjus5QKEx — Bovada (@BovadaOfficial) September 16, 2022

Herbert went in for X-rays after the game.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley told the media that Herbert is going to be alright — further evaluation on the QB’s potential rib injury is expected to be released Friday.

“It was a tough game,” Staley said. “You’re not going to see a quarterback in any level of football play tougher … there’s nobody that can do what he can do.”

Herbert finished the game with 33 of 48 passing for 334 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

Justin Herbert just went into the X-ray room. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) September 16, 2022

