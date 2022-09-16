Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert Seriously Banged Up In TNF Loss

Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert took a hard hit in the fourth quarter and was in evident discomfort for the final minutes of the Thursday Night Football matchup.
The Kansas City Chiefs took the 27-24 win over the Chargers but LA walked away with a bigger headache than the loss as Herbert struggled to stay on the field after a clean tackle by Chiefs linebacker Mike Danna. He appeared to have suffered a rib injury from the play.
At one point, Herbert had a lane to run up the middle for a crucial first down but was unable to finish the play and threw the ball away. He missed one play as a result of his injury.
Through grit and grind, Herbert stayed in the fourth, down two possessions (27-17), and marched the Chargers down the field to lessen the deficit. Holding his ribs (left side) in clear pain, Herbert took the snap, hit rookie wideout DeAndre Carter for a 35-yard gain, kept powering through and connected with Joshua Palmer for the seven-yard TD reception.
But time ran out on the Chargers and Herbert after a failed onside kick.
Herbert went in for X-rays after the game.
Chargers head coach Brandon Staley told the media that Herbert is going to be alright — further evaluation on the QB’s potential rib injury is expected to be released Friday.
“It was a tough game,” Staley said. “You’re not going to see a quarterback in any level of football play tougher … there’s nobody that can do what he can do.”
Herbert finished the game with 33 of 48 passing for 334 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
Stay tuned with OutKick as the story develops