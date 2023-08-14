Behind-The-Scenes Footage Shows That Chargers QB Justin Herbert Does, In Fact, Have A Personality

Videos by OutKick

On the football field, Justin Herbert is a beast. The Los Angeles Chargers franchise quarterback already has over 14,000 career passing yards in just three NFL seasons. Thanks to that performance, the team rewarded him with the richest contract in league history. At least until Joe Burrow signs a new deal.

But off-the-field, many people believe Herbert is … boring. Which, he kind of is. Even on-the-field, there were concerns that he’s not vocal enough to lead a team. That’s part of the reason the Miami Dolphins selected Tua Tagovailoa instead of Herbert in the 2021 NFL Draft. Whoops.

Even Herbert admits that he’s not the most interesting human on the planet.

Is Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert finally coming out of his shell?

The Los Angeles Chargers posted a behind-the-scenes video Monday with Herbert wearing a microphone. Is he a riveting personality? No, he isn’t. But he’s quite a bit more entertaining than previously thought.

Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert is perceived as boring, but seems to be coming out of his shell lately. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

He cracks jokes with his fellow quarterbacks, he makes self-deprecating remarks and genuinely seems to have a good time on a football field. It’s nice to see him show some of that more recently.

He also made a recent appearance on the Internet show “Hot Ones” where guests eat the hottest chicken wings that they can stand. Herbert and several Chargers teammates participated.

I love seeing Herbert come out of his shell a bit. And, personally, I like the Chargers to win the AFC West and Herbert to capture NFL MVP honors.

He might not be the most vocal guy, but the best way to lead a team is simple: play great. And Herbert certainly has the ability to be one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

The Chargers got a real one, now it’s up to him and to them to put it all together and make a run this season.