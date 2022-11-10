Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker is something of a college football legend because of his last name. His new teammate Kyle Van Noy, however, did not believe that it was real.

Dicker, who was born in Hong Kong, spent the first 11 years of his life in Shanghai. He grew up playing soccer, but began playing football in fifth grade when his father and several expatriates decided to form a team.

And then, prior to their son’s sixth grade year, the Dicker family moved to Austin, Texas. Cameron continued to play football and had an incredible high school career as a kicker.

Dicker was a two-time All-State selection and finished with 331 points by going 34-of-43 on field goal attempts and 229-232 on extra points. He was the No. 4-ranked kicker in the recruiting Class of 2018 and committed to Texas.

Upon arrival, Dicker won the starting job right away and earned second-team all-Big 12 honors in years one and two. He followed it up with first-team honors in 2021.

Perhaps his biggest kick came to beat Oklahoma in walk-off fashion as a freshman.

While with the Longhorns, FOX Sports’ Gus Johnson gave him the obvious, but legendary nickname ‘Dicker the Kicker,’ and it stuck. That is who he is these days. That is his name.

Dicker the Kicker’s young NFL career is already remarkable.

After an impressive senior season, Dicker went pro and became the first mainland Chinese-born player in the NFL. His first year in the league has been hectic and impressive.

Right out of college, Dicker signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent. He was released in August. 10 days later, the 22-year-old signed with the Ravens and was waived two days later.

From August 28 until October 4, Dicker was unemployed. And then the Eagles came calling.

He filled in for an injured Jake Elliott against the Cardinals made two field goals in his NFL debut, and hit a 23-yard field goal with 1:45 left to win the game. For his performance, he was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Congratulations to @camerondicker, named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week!#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/WE6N3TKLmc — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 12, 2022

Dicker was released by Philadelphia on October 29. He was signed by Los Angeles to the practice squad on November 3 and skipped a Carrie Underwood concert to join the team.

Three days later, Dicker was elevated to the active roster, got the start, and won the game for the Chargers as the clock expired.

He was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Dicker, a rookie, has been named AFC and NFC Special Teams Player of the Week in his first year. It’s been an incredible start to his career.

However, Dicker’s success and legendary last name did not reach everybody. Van Noy did not know his name. The 31-year-old linebacker also refused to believe that Cameron’s name is ‘Dicker The Kicker’ when his teammates clued him in.

signing a guy named dicker the kicker? with this social team? ballsy. pic.twitter.com/Op7EqkIIbj — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) November 9, 2022

Van Noy may not have known Dicker’s name to start Sunday. He knew by the end of Sunday once the walk-off field goal went through the uprights.

The legend of Dicker the Kicker only continues to grow!