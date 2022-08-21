Los Angeles Chargers Become First NFL Team To Honor Police On The Field Since 2020

A preseason matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys featured a presentation Saturday that honored police officers hurt in the line of duty.

Teaming up with Wounded Blue, an organization that highlights damage to police officers hurt on active duty, the Chargers invited members of the organization to the game.

Throughout the day’s festivities at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, the Chargers featured dedications to the police. They welcomed CHP Officer Juan Reyes and San Bernardino Deputy Sheriff Marcus Mason and Randy Sutton.

Almost halftime at Chargers game. I will be on the field with two hero’s who’ve been severely injured in the line of duty. Sgt Bob Bemis from Pennsylvania State Police and Deputy Marcus Mason! pic.twitter.com/hVGq0rkQIV — TheWoundedBlue (@WoundedBlue) August 21, 2022

As relayed by Fox News Digital, “Juan Reyes and San Bernardino Sheriff’s deputy Marcus Mason fired the ‘Heroes Cannon’ … to begin the game. Reyes was shot six times during an incident in Studio City, and Mason was wounded in a separate shooting.”

“We are honored by the Chargers’ support of America’s wounded officers,” Sutton commented.

“More than 120,000 officers have been attacked in the line of duty over the last 2 years. Too often, America’s law enforcement are severely wounded and left to fend for themselves, as 85 percent of departments don’t have the resources to deal with the long-term issues they face with their injuries. PTSD and suicide are also at a historic high. Recognizing these officers and providing peer support for them is critical to their recovery.”

Amid an increasing amount of violence since the George Floyd-inspired 2020 riots, the NFL has seemingly steered clear of supporting trust and safety between its general audience and pro-police causes.

The Chargers became the first team to invite a pro-police organization since 2020.