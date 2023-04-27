Los Angeles Chargers GM Using Internet Draft Simulators To Prepare For NFL Draft

Videos by OutKick

Being an NFL GM is not an easy job. Especially for the NFL Draft. And, the further down a team picks, the harder it is to figure out which players might be available. Los Angeles Chargers GM Tom Telesco found a creative way to help prepare: by using draft simulators built for fans.

Chargers GM Tom Telesco is just like us: "These mock draft simulators online have been great. I've probably gone through it 25 or 30 times, just going through different scenarios to see if something could pop up that we're not prepared for," Telesco said this week. https://t.co/bae4GeXGcN — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) April 27, 2023

I find these incredibly helpful. And, honestly, they're a lot of fun for fans.

Of course, there’s no real way to project exactly how the NFL Draft is going to go. This year’s draft, especially, is quite unpredictable.

Even #1 is still somewhat in question, though we think we know which direction that will go. After that though? Good luck. Houston could trade back, draft a defensive player or take a quarterback. After that decision is made, it impacts everyone else down the line.

For the Chargers, they select 21st in the first round. Surely, the team has identified several players they think might be around when they pick.

And, if websites are going to build simulators with projected odds, why not use that to your advantage? Plus, Telesco probably has some insight into what other teams are thinking.

In fact, I think after the first round, Telesco should release his favorite mock. How cool would it be to see how close an actual GM got in predicting the first round of the NFL Draft?

If he’s close to getting it right, then great! Of course an NFL GM would have insight on how the draft is going to go.

But even if he's wrong, it validates people like me. If an NFL GM can't nail a mock draft, I certainly can't be expected to do it.

Except, I did nail it.

