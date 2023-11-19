Los Angeles Chargers Can’t Stay Healthy, Lose Joey Bosa To Serious Foot Injury

Videos by OutKick

Los Angeles Chargers medical staff carted defensive end Joey Bosa to the locker room after he suffered a serious foot injury.

During the first quarter of a game against the Green Bay Packers, Bosa lined up to stop a run play. As soon as the play ended, the edge rusher began hobbling towards the sideline, barely putting any weight on his left ankle. He grabbed his head in frustration and grief, signaling he knew something was wrong.

Outkick contributor David J. Chao suspects it’s a season-ending injury, possibly an Achilles tear.

Once Bosa got to the sideline, he started crying, likely because he knew the injury was more serious than a mere twisted ankle.

Joey Bosa immediately knew something was wrong, hobbled to the sideline collapsed, started crying, and all his teammates immediately came over



💔

pic.twitter.com/U4BxHIa5va

Bosa remained emotional as medical staff brought him in for further evaluation.

Numerous key players for the Chargers sustained injuries earlier this season. Wide receiver Mike Williams tore his ACL in a win over the Minnesota Vikings, ending his year. Several other key players for the Chargers – including Gerald Everrett and Jalen Guyton – were inactive for the Packers game. Even star running back Austin Ekeler missed time with an ankle injury.

Injuries have severely hindered the Chargers’ ability to remain a consistent contender in a crowded AFC for the past several years. So Los Angeles is no stranger to seeing star players get hurt. But with Bosa going down, they’ve lost their best defender and one of the most important leaders on the roster – possibly for the rest of the year.

Best of luck to Joey Bosa in his recovery, however long it takes.