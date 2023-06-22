Los Angeles Angels Prospect Jo Adell Hits 514-Foot Home Run, Longest Ever Recorded By Statcast

Videos by OutKick

The Los Angeles Angels have the best player in baseball on their roster. And, you might find some who would argue whether Mike Trout or Shohei Ohtani is that player. Either way, the Angels have two generational prospects on the Major League team. And on their Triple-A affiliate, the Salt Lake Bees, they have Jo Adell who has the longest recorded home run in baseball this season.

Adell actually now holds the record of longest home run ever recorded by Statcast (since 2015), across all of both Minor and Major League Baseball. At least in stadiums equipped with the technology.

How about a 514 ft home run to start your day?!



ICYMI, #Angels outfielder Jo Adell launched the longest measured home run of the season last night for @SaltLakeBees!

There’s one very well-understood unwritten rule in baseball: if you’re going to swing at a 3-0 pitch, you better hit it hard.

Adell certainly took that to heart, blasting a 3-0 fastball WAY out of the park.

You’d think with that kind of power, Adell would be playing for the big club. But he hasn’t managed to hit in any of his trips to the Los Angeles Angels.

He’s a career .215 major league hitter in 162 games across the past four seasons. Of his 113 career major league hits, over 10% of them are home runs (16). But his on-base percentage (.261) doesn’t represent that of a player who can be in the lineup every day.

Jo Adell was once considered one of the best prospects in all of Major League Baseball. He ranked in the Top 5 at both Baseball Prospectus and Baseball America before the 2020 season.

Los Angeles Angels Triple-A prospect Jo Adell absolutely obliterated a 3-0 pitch for a home run that traveled more than 500 feet. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

But his .288 minor league average hasn’t translated at the major league level. Nor has his .355 career minor league on-base percentage.

He’s still just 24 years old, though, and could still blossom into a solid MLB player.

Hitting bombs like the 514-foot moonshot definitely helps his chances.