Los Angeles And Other Blue Areas Bring Mask Mandates Back For 2024

For most people across the country, mask mandates are a distant, hated memory. But for the remaining sane individuals in heavily populated areas like Los Angeles, the Bay Area, New York or parts of Illinois, they’re once again becoming an immediate, horrifying reality.

Just last month, a number of counties in Northern California reinstated mask mandates in healthcare settings.

While some of those counties limited the mask requirements to the employees working in hospitals, a few others also required patients and visitors to wear face coverings. And now those rules are expanding to the nation’s largest county, yet again.

Los Angeles County public health covertly changed their masking requirements on Friday evening, based essentially on nothing. Out of nowhere, the county now requires everyone entering healthcare facilities to wear a mask. Employees, patients, visitors…everyone. Because of a nonsensical, meaningless CDC created metric on COVID hospitalizations.

#NEW Masks are mandated again in L.A. County healthcare facilities for employees, patients + visitors@lapublichealth cites Covid hospitalizations



The dept. tells me the County entered the CDC's Medium Level for admissions Friday, the 1st time in months, triggering the mandate — MarlaTellez (@MarlaTellez) December 30, 2023

They’re back. And just recently, the county’s non-medical doctor public health official refused to say she would never force everyone to wear masks when entering businesses. It’s a sickness. A religious cult. And it’s never going to stop.

LOS ANGELES – Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of L.A. County Department of Health, visits a free COVID-19 Rapid Test site at the Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport Friday, December 3, 2021. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The refusal to hold public health “experts” accountable for their dramatic failures is now, as predicted, having extreme negative consequences.

New York City is requiring masks in healthcare settings for visitors and employees. Several areas of Illinois are as well. Obviously the Bay Area. And now LA’s rejoining the ranks of areas committed to pseudoscience.

Never mind that a quick glance at the data from LA County shows that the highest period of COVID hospitalizations in the area came when there were mask mandates in place for all indoor locations and large outdoor events. Not to mention vaccine passports at most locations city and countywide.

For the administrators and officials who claim to be following “the science” and “the data,” it’s yet another indication of how duplicitous and misleading their statements actually are. They don’t care that we’ve already seen how ineffective masks are at reducing transmission or hospitalization. They don’t care that the best quality evidence review showed that masks don’t work.

Their sole focus is protecting themselves, their profession, their political ideology and exercising a measure of control over public behavior. No matter how many people may be hurt in the process.

Many of us have been warning of a dystopian future where masks are an indefinite, rolling feature of life in anti-science areas. Unfortunately, it looks like we were right.