Mask Mandates Officially Return In California

The return of mask mandates is officially here.

Yup, even in late 2023, masks are back.

Starting Wednesday, several counties in Northern California have reinstated mask mandates in hospitals, nursing homes and other healthcare settings. In far left Marin and Santa Clara Counties, those rules apply not just to employees but to anyone entering those facilities.

Contra Costa, Alameda, San Mateo and Sonoma Counties are set to punish all healthcare workers with masking, though won’t require the public to mask. Yet.

They’re back. And they’re not going away anytime soon.

Thanks to the unimaginable incompetence of local health officials, masks will be required in at least those settings until the end of March. Why? Because of flu season, of course!

This is what the endless misinformation from Fauci, the CDC and other health “experts” has created, a permanent state of rolling mandates in far left areas unwilling to accept reality. A culture of safetyism, where panicked administrators enact preemptive mandates that will, inevitably, accomplish nothing.

And it’s exactly why combating that misinformation remains as important as ever.

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 17: Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases arrives to testify at a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies hearing on Capitol Hill. (Photo by Anna Rose Layden-Pool/Getty Images)

Masks Are Never Going Away, Despite Overwhelming Evidence That They’re Useless

It was obvious to anyone paying attention in 2020 that masks were completely ineffective. Decades of pre-pandemic research had confirmed that masks were unable to prevent flu or viral transmission.



Based on pressure from a New York Times column from an unqualified sociologist, the CDC abandoned evidence-based thinking and recommended universal masking to stop the spread of COVID.