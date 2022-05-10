Lori Lightfoot Sends ‘Call to Arms,’ Says SCOTUS Will Attack LGBTQ+ Community

Democrat Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is encouraging members of the LGBTQ+ community to get armed and take to the streets because she believes the Supreme Court is going to attack them.

“To my friends in the LGBTQ+ community—the Supreme Court is coming for us next,” Lightfoot, who is a lesbian, tweeted on Monday. “This moment has to be a call to arms. We will not surrender our rights without a fight—a fight to victory!”

So Lightfoot is trying to incite violence by telling gay people, with no evidence, that the SCOTUS is planning to target them. And by no evidence, we mean evidence to the contrary.

Justice Samuel Alito, who penned the draft to overturn Roe v. Wade, specifically wrote in the document to which Lightfoot refers that the impending decision to overturn the law “concerns the constitutional right to abortion and no other right.”

Lightfoot is escalating panic. She’s spreading a lie because she can’t aptly argue against why a constitutionally dubious ruling from 1973 must stand.

Last week, we wrote a column about how the Left uses mass hysteria to change the conversation. In sum:

“Hysteria is a form of narrative control used by the Left, and it’s proven effective. Progressives don’t want their beliefs to be the focal point of the conversation. Rather, they want to tilt the conversation so that they can vilify the Right.”

That’s dangerous.

Lightfoot could not stop with just a $500,000 initiative to make Chicago an “island of reproductive freedom” and a “safe haven” for abortion in the Midwest. Of course, not.

Lori Lightfoot had to take it further and falsely warn an entire community that SCOTUS might ambush them.