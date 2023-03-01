Lori Lightfoot Blames Chicago Mayoral Race Loss on Racism and Sexism, Not Her Own Failures

Videos by OutKick

Lori Lightfoot will soon become the former mayor of Chicago.

Few politicians have a track record of failure as extensive as Lightfoot. Under her tenure, Chicago has seen an explosion of crime, had a disastrous, discriminatory COVID response, and saw tens of thousands of residents flee.

Lightfoot’s failures have become a recurring joke, with commentators frequently making jokes at her expense.

All this is to say that there are plenty of justifiable reasons for Chicago voters to want a change in City Hall.

But don’t tell her that.

The now-outgoing mayor spoke to reporters after her loss was confirmed, and was asked if she was treated unfairly.

According to the New York Post, she answered: “I’m a black woman in America. Of course.”

This wasn’t the first time she’d made race a campaign issue. In a recent article in the New Yorker, she said “certain folks” don’t want people like her in charge.

“I am a black woman — let’s not forget,” Lightfoot, 60, explained. “Certain folks, frankly, don’t support us in leadership roles.”

Lightfoot made the most obvious political move, when in doubt, blame everyone but yourself.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 27: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks to reporters before campaigning in the Uptown neighborhood on February 27, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Lightfoot is in a tight race for reelection as she faces eight contenders in Tuesday’s mayoral election. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The list of mistakes she made as Chicago mayor is nearly endless.

She supported defunding the police, asking for an $80 million budget cut after the summer of 2020.

Her COVID authoritarianism was outrageous, embarrassing and disgraceful. Beyond many other mandates, she seemingly took joy in eliminating the ability of unvaccinated people to do “live life” as they wanted.

To put it simply, if you have been living vaccine-free, your time is up. If you wish to live life as w/the ease to do the things you love, you must be vax'd.



This health order may pose an inconvenience to the unvaccinated, and in fact it is inconvenient by design. — Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) December 21, 2021

Crime skyrocketed under her watch, with the city reporting over 800 murders in 2021, the most in decades.

There were over 20,000 cases of theft in 2022, which nearly doubled the 2021 rate.

Shootings in downtown Chicago also jumped over 64% by mid-2022.

Lightfoot’s mismanagement, political mistakes and rising crime helped the city lose 50,000 people in just one year from 2020-2021.

She was also, unsurprisingly, an early believer in the Jussie Smollett hoax which came just before the 2019 election.

My thoughts and prayers are with #JussieSmollett. Everyone deserves to live safely as their true authentic self in this city. As mayor, I will make sure that, regardless of the victim's stature, hate crime incidents and complaints are fully investigated. https://t.co/fkFq0SbM52 https://t.co/g4RpEHrbHp — Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) January 30, 2019

But of course, it can only be racism and sexism that cost her the race.

What’s most impressive about Lightfoot’s loss is just how her failure helped others succeed.

Paul Vallas received the highest percentage of votes during Tuesday’s election. With 94% of the total in, he had received 33.8% of the votes.

In 2019, he finished last of all the candidates, with just over 5% of the vote. Think crime is a key priority for Chicago voters?

Vallas has run specifically on supporting the police and making it easier to deal with crime. And still, Lightfoot blames racism when voters continue to want safety and sanity.

It’s far easier for Lightfoot to pin the end of her political career on voter prejudice, because accepting reality means acknowledging that far left progressive ideology doesn’t work.

Lightfoot has no one to blame for the loss but herself, but instead of leaving with integrity, she took the easy, politically expedient way out. But just like the unvaccinated so she gleefully harassed, her time is now up.