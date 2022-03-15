Looks Like Al Michaels Really Is Headed To Amazon To Call NFL Games

It’s NFL free agency time, and not just for the guys in helmets and shoulder pads. Apparently, the offseason team switches also impact the people who call the game.

And one of the biggest names on the move appears to be none other than broadcasting legend Al Michaels of NBC. You know, the guy who called the most recent Super Bowl.

But it seems as though Michaels’ days with NBC are over, and that he’s off to Amazon where he will serve as the voice of their Thursday Night Football package. TNF on Amazon kicks off next season.

Per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, a contract agreement between Michaels and Amazon is “at the half yard line.” If a deal is finalized, Michaels would call all 16 of Amazon’s Thursday football package, Marchand added.

Of course, Michaels’ impending move is just one of many in NFL broadcasting this season, as noted by Andrew Bucholtz of Awful Announcing.

“It’s notable that other networks have been discussed around Michaels as well, especially Fox after Joe Buck left for ESPN to join Troy Aikman,” Bucholtz wrote. “However, much of the recent discussion there has been focused on the idea of Fox elevating ‘internal favorite’ Kevin Burkhardt to the top football play-by-play role. And now it seems like Michaels will be headed to Amazon as long discussed. However, as Super Bowl viewers well know, just getting into the final few yards doesn’t guarantee a touchdown.”

It just goes to show, the rumors and excitement of NFL free agency aren’t just limited to NFL teams and players. Broadcasters are getting their piece of the money-generating pie too.